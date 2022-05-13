Midday Report: Gogo (GOGO) Shares Up on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GOGO - Market Data & News Trade

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are up 2.63%, or $0.47 per share, as on 11:57:26 est today. Since opening at $17.93, 284,328 shares of Gogo have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $18.34 and $17.84.

So far this year the company is up 32.08%.

Gogo anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Gogo Inc

Gogo is the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

