Midday Report: Godaddy (GDDY) Trades Lower March 7

Shares of Godaddy Inc - Class A (NYSE: GDDY) moved 2.76% Monday.

As of 12:02:32 est, Godaddy is currently sitting at $77.91 and dropped $2.22  per share.

Godaddy has moved 5.30% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 5.14% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Godaddy Inc - Class A

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

