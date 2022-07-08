Midday Report: GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Shares Climb for July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GLYC - Market Data & News Trade

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has climbed $0.0359 (5.70%) and sits at $0.67, as of 11:48:30 est on July 8.

20,916 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has risen 5.37% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 1.61% over the last 30 days.

GlycoMimetics expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GlycoMimetics visit the company profile.

About GlycoMimetics Inc

GlycoMimetics is a biotechnology company with a focus in hematology-oncology and a pipeline of novel glycomimetic drugs, all designed to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. GlycoMimetics' drug candidate, uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, was evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for AML and is being evaluated across a range of patient populations including in a Company-sponsored Phase 3 trial in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics has an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating GMI-1359, a combined CXCR4 and E-selectin antagonist, also a wholly-owned drug candidate. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region.

To get more information on GlycoMimetics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GlycoMimetics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

How Have Corporations Responded to Supreme Court's Overturning of Roe v. Wade? Why You Should Ignore Stocks Guide To Bear Market Investing Cable TV May Lose Half of Subscribers by 2030: Jeff Kagan