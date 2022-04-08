Midday Report: Global Water (GWRS) Trades Higher April 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GWRS - Market Data & News Trade

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ: GWRS) shares moved 3.47%, or $0.57 per share, as on 11:52:06 est today. Opening the day at $16.38, 19,385 shares of Global Water have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $17.13 and $16.33.

Already the company has a YTD change of 3.34%.

Global Water expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Global Water Resources Inc

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

