Midday Report: GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) (GFL) Trades Lower May 9

GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting) (NYSE: GFL) shares have fallen 2.54%, or $0.75 per share, as on 11:59:44 est today. Since opening at $29.09, 313,374 shares of GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $29.30 and $28.41.

Already the company is down 21.77%.

GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) is set to release earnings on 2022-07-27.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on GFL Environmental (Sub Voting) visit the company profile.

About GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

To get more information on GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: GFL Environmental Inc. (Sub Voting)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering