Midday Report: Gentherm (THRM) Gains on May 13

Gentherm Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: THRM) has climbed $2.85 (4.51%) and sits at $65.75, as of 12:07:23 est on May 13.

34,624 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 7.23% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 9.54% over the last 30 days.

Gentherm expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Gentherm Inc - Class A

Gentherm is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

