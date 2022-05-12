Midday Report: Genocea (GNCA) Trades Higher May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GNCA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) moved 3.53% Thursday.

As of 11:55:08 est, Genocea is currently sitting at $0.18 and has climbed $0.006 per share in trading so far.

Genocea has moved 71.67% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 85.34% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Genocea Biosciences Inc

Genocea's mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS™ platform comprehensively profiles each patient's T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood.

