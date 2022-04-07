Midday Report: Genasys (GNSS) Trades Lower April 7

Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) shares have fallen 5.39%, or $0.14 per share, as on 12:01:21 est today. Opening the day at $2.60, 53,499 shares of Genasys have exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $2.65 and $2.46.

This year the company is down 34.67%.

Genasys expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Genasys Inc

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

