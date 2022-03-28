Midday Report: Gemini (GMTX) Trades Lower March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GMTX - Market Data & News Trade

Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GMTX) shares are down 3.85%, or $0.055 per share, as on 11:59:35 est today. Opening the day at $1.42, 40,103 shares of Gemini exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.48 and $1.36.

This year the company is down 50.86%.

Gemini anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gemini visit the company profile.

About Gemini Therapeutics Inc

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically de?ned age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini's lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein (CFH), and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant. The company has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies.

To get more information on Gemini Therapeutics Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gemini Therapeutics Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles