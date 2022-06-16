Midday Report: Gaucho (VINO) Shares Fall for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange VINO - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VINO) moved 7.53% Thursday.

As of 12:21:03 est, Gaucho is currently sitting at $0.68 and has fallen $0.0554 per share.

Gaucho has moved 39.72% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 65.47% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Gaucho visit the company profile.

About Gaucho Group Holdings Inc

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

To get more information on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Gaucho Group Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles