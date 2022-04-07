Midday Report: FVCBankcorp (FVCB) Trades Lower April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FVCB - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ: FVCB) lost 2.99% Thursday.

As of 11:41:42 est, FVCBankcorp is currently sitting at $19.64 and has moved $0.605 per share.

FVCBankcorp has moved 1.98% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 2.90% based on the previous close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FVCBankcorp visit the company profile.

About FVCBankcorp Inc

FVCBankcorp, Inc. is the holding company for FVCbank, a wholly-owned subsidiary that commenced operations in November 2007. FVCbank is a $1.82 billion asset-sized Virginia-chartered community bank serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Baltimore and Washington D.C., metropolitan areas. FVCbank is based in Fairfax, Virginia, and has 9 full-service offices in Arlington, Fairfax, Manassas, Reston and Springfield, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Baltimore, Bethesda, and Rockville, Maryland.

To get more information on FVCBankcorp Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FVCBankcorp Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles