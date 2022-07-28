Midday Report: FTI Consulting (FCN) Shares Down on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCN - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) fell 9.05% Thursday.

As of 11:55:18 est, FTI Consulting sits at $165.68 and has fallen $16.48 so far today.

FTI Consulting has moved 4.41% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 18.65% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on FTI Consulting visit the company profile.

About FTI Consulting Inc.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020.

To get more information on FTI Consulting Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: FTI Consulting Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles