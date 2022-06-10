Midday Report: Frequency (FREQ) Falls on June 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FREQ - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FREQ) lost 11.74% Friday.

As of 11:56:30 est, Frequency sits at $1.16 and dropped $0.155 per share.

Frequency has moved 5.71% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 74.27% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Frequency Therapeutics Inc

Frequency Therapeutics is a leader in the development of medicines designed to activate progenitor cells within the body to treat degenerative diseases. The Company's progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach stimulates progenitor cells to create functional tissue with the aim of developing disease modifying therapies. The Company's lead product candidate, FX-322, is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function. FX-322 is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical studies in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. The Company also is evaluating additional diseases where its PCA approach could create functional tissue, including in a pre-clinical program in multiple sclerosis.

