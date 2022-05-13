Midday Report: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Shares Climb for May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FCX - Market Data & News Trade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) shares are up 3.66%, or $1.255 per share, as on 11:55:35 est today. Opening the day at $35.00, 7,791,632 shares of Freeport-McMoRan exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $35.72 and $34.77.

This year the company has moved YTD 17.44%.

Freeport-McMoRan anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-21.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Freeport-McMoRan visit the company profile.

About Freeport-McMoRan Inc

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers. FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at 'fcx.com.'

To get more information on Freeport-McMoRan Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1