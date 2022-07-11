Midday Report: Freeline (FRLN) Falls on July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRLN - Market Data & News Trade

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc - ADR (NASDAQ: FRLN) has dropped $0.2 (18.18%) and sits at $0.90, as of 11:51:00 est on July 11.

338,188 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company rose 22.73% over the last 5 days and shares gained 46.47% over the last 30 days.

Freeline is set to release earnings on 2022-08-16.

About Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc - ADR

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing liver directed gene therapies for bleeding disorders and other debilitating chronic diseases. Freeline Therapeutics serves patients worldwide.

