Midday Report: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shares Fall for July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSM - Market Data & News Trade

Today Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is trading 5.11% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:56:09 est, was $2.61. Fortuna Silver Mines has fallen $0.14 so far today.

4,780,670 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Fortuna Silver Mines has a YTD change of 29.74%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fortuna Silver Mines visit the company profile.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with operations in Peru, Mexico and Argentina. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce silver and gold and generate shared value over the long-term for our shareholders and stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility.

To get more information on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles