Midday Report: Fortress (FBIO) Shares Fall for April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FBIO - Market Data & News Trade

Today Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) is trading 3.04% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:57:13 est, was $1.12. Fortress has moved $0.035 so far today.

460,105 shares have exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Fortress has a YTD change of 54.00%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fortress visit the company profile.

About Fortress Biotech Inc

Fortress Biotech, Inc. ("Fortress") is an innovative biopharmaceutical company that was ranked in Deloitte's 2019 and 2020 Technology Fast 500™, annual rankings of the fastest- growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors, based on percentages of fiscal year revenue growth over three-year periods. Fortress is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing high- potential marketed and development-stage drugs and drug candidates. The company has seven marketed prescription pharmaceutical products and over 25 programs in development at Fortress, at its majority-owned and majority-controlled partners and at partners it founded and in which it holds significant minority ownership positions. Such product candidates span six large-market areas, including oncology, rare diseases and gene therapy, which allow it to create value for shareholders. Fortress advances its diversified pipeline through a streamlined operating structure that fosters efficient drug development. The Fortress model is driven by a world-class business development team that is focused on leveraging its significant biopharmaceutical industry expertise to further expand the company's portfolio of product opportunities. Fortress has established partnerships with some of the world's leading academic research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies to maximize each opportunity to its full potential, including Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, City of Hope, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital.

