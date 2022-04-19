Midday Report: Fortive (FTV) Shares Climb for April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTV - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) rose 1.97% Tuesday.

As of 11:59:27 est, Fortive sits at $58.97 and has moved $1.14 per share in trading so far.

Fortive has moved 6.53% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 24.07% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fortive visit the company profile.

About Fortive Corp

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. The company holds leading positions in intelligent operating solutions, precision technologies, and advanced healthcare solutions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System.

