Midday Report: Forma (FMTX) Falls on July 22

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX) moved 5.18% Friday.

As of 11:55:42 est, Forma sits at $8.58 and has moved $0.47 per share.

Forma has moved 49.34% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 36.15% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Its work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit.

