Midday Report: Fonar (FONR) Trades Lower July 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FONR - Market Data & News Trade

Today Fonar Corp. (NASDAQ: FONR) is trading 5.25% down.

The latest price, as of 11:20:20 est, was $14.40. Fonar has fallen $0.798 over the previous day’s close.

26,506 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Fonar has a YTD change of 1.47%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-09-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fonar visit the company profile.

About Fonar Corp.

FONAR, the Inventor of MR Scanning™, is located in Melville, NY, was incorporated in 1978, and is the first, oldest and most experienced MRI company in the industry. FONAR introduced the world's first commercial MRI in 1980, and went public in 1981. FONAR's signature product is the FONAR UPRIGHT® Multi-Position™ MRI (also known as the Stand-Up® MRI), the only whole-body MRI that performs Position™ Imaging (pMRI™) and scans patients in numerous weight-bearing positions, i.e. standing, sitting, in flexion and extension, as well as the conventional lie-down position. The FONAR UPRIGHT® MRI often detects patient problems that other MRI scanners cannot because they are lie-down and 'weightless' only scanners. The patient-friendly UPRIGHT® MRI has a near-zero patient claustrophobic rejection rate. As a FONAR customer states, 'If the patient is claustrophobic in this scanner, they'll be claustrophobic in my parking lot.' Approximately 85% of patients are scanned sitting while watching TV.

To get more information on Fonar Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fonar Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles