Midday Report: FMC (FMC) Trades Higher March 9

Shares of FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) moved 2.30% Wednesday.

As of 11:59:38 est, FMC is currently sitting at $120.27 and has moved $2.7 per share in trading so far.

FMC has moved 6.56% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.89% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About FMC Corp.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,400 employees around the globe.

