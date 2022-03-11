Midday Report: Flanigan`s Enterprises, (BDL) Trades Lower March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BDL - Market Data & News

Flanigan`s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) has dropped $0.76 (2.47%) and is currently sitting at $29.80, as of 11:40:07 est on March 11.

1,757 shares exchanged hands.

The Company has fallen 6.70% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 6.17% over the last 30 days.

Flanigan`s Enterprises, is set to release earnings on 2022-03-17.

About Flanigan`s Enterprises, Inc.

Flanigan’s is a laidback family-run restaurant anchored by a commitment to exceptional food and drink, warm hospitality, great value, and good fun. A beloved South Florida institution since 1959, the Flanigan’s name is pretty much synonymous with good times. Flanigan’s welcomes guests from near and far every day of the year, serving continuously from lunch to late night. The founding vision of Joe “Big Daddy” Flanigan – a come one, come all, home-away-from-home for friends old and new – is alive and well today. Over the years, Flanigan’s evolved from popular Big Daddy’s lounges and liquor stores into a group of over 20 restaurants. An appreciation for shared meals with family and friends is at the heart of the Flanigan’s experience. Flanigan’s is very much a local neighborhood spot, and we exist to serve each community in which we make our home. The design of our bars and restaurants is all about the island vibes and saltwater adventures that reflect our deep South Florida roots. Our walls are lined with memories of family and friends playing in their natural nautical element – fishing, diving, beaching, and boating.

