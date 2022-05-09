Midday Report: Five Below (FIVE) Falls on May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FIVE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) are down 3.36% Monday.

As of 11:57:55 est, Five Below sits at $140.93 and dropped $4.92 so far today.

Five Below has moved 13.93% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 29.16% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-01.

About Five Below Inc

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o?ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience ?lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu? across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

