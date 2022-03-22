Midday Report: First Republic Bank (FRC) Trades Higher March 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FRC - Market Data & News Trade

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) has risen $5.17 (3.08%) and sits at $172.70, as of 12:00:51 est on March 22.

378,558 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 6.48% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 0.45% over the last 30 days.

First Republic Bank is set to release earnings on 2022-04-13.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

