Midday Report: First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Shares Down on April 29

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) shares have fallen 2.52%, or $0.95 per share, as on 11:49:11 est today. Since opening the day at $37.66, 7,302 shares of First Mid Bancshares have traded hands and the stock has traded between $38.28 and $36.70.

Already the company has a YTD change of 11.51%.

First Mid Bancshares is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About First Mid Bancshares Inc.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. ("First Mid") is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A. ("First Mid Bank"); First Mid Wealth Management Co.; and First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. First Mid is a $5.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years.

