Midday Report: First Industrial Realty, (FR) Trades Lower April 29

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) fell 6.66% Friday.

As of 11:58:26 est, First Industrial Realty, sits at $59.53 and dropped $4.24 so far today.

First Industrial Realty, has moved 1.39% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 3.40% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

About First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

