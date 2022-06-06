Midday Report: First High-School Education Co (FHS) Shares Up on June 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FHS - Market Data & News Trade

Today First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR (NYSE: FHS) is trading 5.12% higher.

The latest price, as of 11:56:02 est, was $1.03. First High-School Education Co has risen $0.0502 over the previous day’s close.

40,456 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, First High-School Education Co has moved YTD 37.59%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-16.

About First High-School Education Group Co Ltd - ADR

First High-School Education Group is the largest operator of private high schools in Western China and the third largest operator in China[2]. First High-School Education Group has a network of 19 schools, offering 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters, as of September 30, 2020. All of schools of the Company are strategically located in Western China. The Company aspires to become a leader and innovator of private high school education in China.

