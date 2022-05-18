Midday Report: First American (FAF) Shares Fall for May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FAF - Market Data & News Trade

First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) has lost $1.635 (2.66%) and sits at $59.97, as of 11:55:00 est on May 18.

139,845 shares have traded hands.

The Company is up 4.31% over the last 5 days and shares gained 5.55% over the last 30 days.

First American is set to release earnings on 2022-07-28.

About First American Financial Corp

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year.

