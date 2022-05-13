Midday Report: Ferroglobe (GSM) Shares Climb for May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GSM - Market Data & News Trade

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) shares climbed 7.95%, or $0.54 per share, as on 11:57:51 est today. Since opening the day at $6.99, 580,112 shares of Ferroglobe have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $7.35 and $6.85.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 9.34%.

Ferroglobe anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Ferroglobe Plc

Ferroglobe is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London.

