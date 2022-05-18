Midday Report: Federal Signal (FSS) Trades Lower May 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FSS - Market Data & News Trade

Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE: FSS) shares moved 2.90%, or $0.99 per share, as on 11:56:27 est today. After Opening the Day at $33.64, 56,540 shares of Federal Signal have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $34.07 and $33.18.

Already this year the company is down 20.95%.

Federal Signal expects its next earnings on 2022-07-28.

About Federal Signal Corp.

Federal Signal Corporation builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where the company works and lives. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems.

