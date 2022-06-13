Midday Report: Fathom (FTHM) Shares Fall for June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTHM - Market Data & News Trade

Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) shares are down 10.82%, or $1.085 per share, as on 11:51:32 est today. After Opening the Day at $9.52, 87,247 shares of Fathom have traded hands and the stock has moved between $9.66 and $8.64.

So far this year the company is down 50.98%.

Fathom is set to release earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Fathom visit the company profile.

About Fathom Holdings Inc

Fathom Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Fathom Realty Holdings, LLC, a national, virtual, full-service real estate brokerage that leverages proprietary cloud-based software called IntelliAgent to operate a Platform as a Service model (PaaS) for the residential real estate industry. Fathom offers real estate professionals 100% commission, small flat-fee transaction costs, support, technology, and training, all powered by best in class operational efficiencies.

To get more information on Fathom Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Fathom Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles