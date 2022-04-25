Midday Report: Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Trades Lower April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FMNB - Market Data & News Trade

Today Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) is trading 1.57% lower.

The latest price, as of 12:00:37 est, was $15.65. Farmers National Banc has moved $0.25 so far today.

25,523 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Farmers National Banc has moved YTD 13.11%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Farmers National Banc Corp.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 were $2.8 billion.

