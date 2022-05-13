Midday Report: Farfetch (FTCH) Gains on May 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FTCH - Market Data & News Trade

Farfetch Ltd - Class A (NYSE: FTCH) has climbed $0.925 (12.06%) and sits at $8.47, as of 11:56:51 est on May 13.

8,032,724 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 23.68% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 46.55% over the last 30 days.

Farfetch is set to release earnings on 2022-05-26.

About Farfetch Ltd - Class A

Farfetch Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the Farfetch Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,300 of the world's best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. Farfetch's additional businesses include Farfetch Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. Farfetch also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry.

