Midday Report: Factset Research Systems (FDS) Shares Down on May 18

Today Factset Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) is trading 3.21% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:56:00 est, was $362.56. Factset Research Systems has moved $12.025 over the previous day’s close.

44,509 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Factset Research Systems has a YTD change of 22.85%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-06-28.

About Factset Research Systems Inc.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 138,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. the company gives investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. FactSet is proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

