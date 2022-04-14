Midday Report: Facebook (FB) Trades Lower April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FB - Market Data & News Trade

Meta Platforms Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FB) shares have fallen 1.07%, or $2.29 per share, as on 11:57:50 est today. Since opening the day at $214.61, 7,556,160 shares of Facebook have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $214.99 and $212.15.

Already the company has moved YTD 36.08%.

Facebook expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

Facebook expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Meta Platforms Inc - Class A

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

