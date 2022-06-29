Midday Report: Express (EXPR) Shares Down on June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXPR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 6.91% Wednesday.

As of 11:55:31 est, Express sits at $1.96 and has fallen $0.145 per share in trading so far.

Express has moved 30.00% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 31.82% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-24.

About Express Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

