Midday Report: Exact (EXAS) Shares Up on April 13

Shares of Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) rose 2.89% Wednesday.

As of 11:57:52 est, Exact sits at $69.25 and has climbed $1.95 so far today.

Exact has moved 7.41% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 13.40% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

