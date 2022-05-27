Midday Report: Everspin (MRAM) Shares Up on May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRAM - Market Data & News Trade

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares have risen 9.77%, or $0.55 per share, as on 12:03:46 est today. Opening the day at $5.32, 121,152 shares of Everspin exchanged hands and the stock has traded between $6.20 and $5.80.

So far this year the company is down 50.18%.

Everspin expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Everspin Technologies Inc

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world's leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry's most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base.

