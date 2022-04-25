Midday Report: Eversource Energy (ES) Trades Lower April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ES - Market Data & News Trade

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares are down 2.30%, or $2.12 per share, as on 12:00:46 est today. Opening the day at $92.32, 425,565 shares of Eversource Energy have traded hands and the stock has traded between $92.52 and $89.85.

This year the company has moved YTD 1.93%.

Eversource Energy is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

