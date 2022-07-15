Midday Report: Essa Pharma (EPIX) Shares Climb for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPIX - Market Data & News Trade

Essa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EPIX) has climbed $0.165 (5.54%) and is currently sitting at $3.16, as of 11:50:27 est on July 15.

309,062 shares have been traded today.

The Company has risen 14.18% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 33.18% over the last 30 days.

Essa Pharma is set to release earnings on 2022-08-15.

About Essa Pharma Inc

ESSA is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer.

