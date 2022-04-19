Midday Report: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (ESP) Trades Higher April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESP - Market Data & News

Today Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSE: ESP) is trading 4.21% up.

The latest price, as of 10:42:04 est, was $13.62. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has moved $0.55 in trading today.

303 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a YTD change of 8.02%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Espey Manufacturing & Electronics visit the company profile.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. designs, develops, tests and manufactures specialized Military and Rugged Industrial Power Supplies and Transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. An Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) Company, Espey has been in business for more than 85 years designing and developing “Best in Class” products in support of our government and the Warfighter. Espey is a fully vertically integrated manufacturing company with product development, engineering, power supply and transformer assembly, sheet metal fabrication, machining, painting/coating, electrical/mechanical assembly and transformer coil winding capabilities all on-site at our 150,000+ square foot facility located in Saratoga Springs, NY

To get more information on Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Editas Medicine Names Gilmore O’Neill as CEO Blue Water Vaccines Raises $8 Million in Private Placement After Stock Plummets Bank Earnings Loom at End of Short Trading Week Aviat Networks To Acquire Redline Communications