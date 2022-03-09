Midday Report: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) are up 2.26% Wednesday.

As of 11:57:30 est, Equity Lifestyle Properties sits at $77.61 and has climbed $1.72 so far today.

Equity Lifestyle Properties has moved 2.33% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 13.34% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-18.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, the company owns or has an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

