Midday Report: Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Trades Higher March 21

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has gained $0.26 (3.32%) and sits at $8.10, as of 11:56:28 est on March 21.

2,001,673 shares exchanged hands.

The Company rose 5.38% over the last 5 days and shares gained 9.50% over the last 30 days.

Equitrans Midstream anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

