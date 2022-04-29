Midday Report: EPAM Systems (EPAM) Shares Fall for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPAM - Market Data & News Trade

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) shares are down 3.08%, or $8.65 per share, as on 11:56:29 est today. Since opening at $278.70, 183,547 shares of EPAM Systems have traded hands and the stock has moved between $282.87 and $270.24.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 57.96%.

EPAM Systems is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on EPAM Systems visit the company profile.

About EPAM Systems Inc

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 35 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and ranked as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019 and 2020.

To get more information on EPAM Systems Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: EPAM Systems Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto