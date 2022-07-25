Midday Report: Enochian (ENOB) Trades Lower July 25

Today Enochian Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENOB) is trading 7.56% down.

The latest price, as of 11:46:10 est, was $2.23. Enochian dropped $0.18 over the previous day’s close.

28,899 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Enochian has a YTD change of 67.35%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-09-23.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Enochian visit the company profile.

About Enochian Biosciences Inc

Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS, HBV and Oncology.

To get more information on Enochian Biosciences Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Enochian Biosciences Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles