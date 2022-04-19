Midday Report: Engine Media (GAME) Shares Up on April 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange GAME - Market Data & News Trade

Engine Gaming and Media Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) has gained $0.07 (4.67%) and sits at $1.57, as of 11:56:52 est on April 19.

17,454 shares exchanged hands.

The Company fell 18.03% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 20.21% over the last 30 days.

Engine Media anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-13.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

