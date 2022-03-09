Midday Report: Enerpac Tool (EPAC) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPAC - Market Data & News Trade

Today Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Class A (NYSE: EPAC) is trading 2.33% up.

The latest price, as of 11:55:27 est, was $19.32. Enerpac Tool has climbed $0.44 in trading today.

67,743 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Enerpac Tool has a YTD change of 7.05%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-03-24.

About Enerpac Tool Group Corp - Class A

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools and services company serving a broad and diverse set of customers in more than 100 countries. The Company's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

