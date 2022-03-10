Midday Report: Endava (DAVA) Trades Lower March 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DAVA - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Endava plc - ADR (NYSE: DAVA) lost 2.85% Thursday.

As of 11:51:20 est, Endava sits at $108.85 and has fallen $3.2 per share.

Endava has moved 10.34% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 33.15% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Endava visit the company profile.

About Endava plc - ADR

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using distributed enterprise agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments and Financial Services, TMT and 'Other,' which includes Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare. Endava had 6,624 employees (including directors) as of June 30, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centres in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

To get more information on Endava plc - ADR and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Endava plc - ADR's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles