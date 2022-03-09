Midday Report: Encompass Health (EHC) Trades Higher March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EHC - Market Data & News Trade

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) has climbed $1.58 (2.36%) and sits at $68.76, as of 11:57:12 est on March 9.

83,713 shares exchanged hands.

The Company is up 1.04% over the last 5 days and shares have risen 11.34% over the last 30 days.

Encompass Health is set to release earnings on 2022-04-26.

About Encompass Health Corp

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

