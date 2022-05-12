Midday Report: Elevate Credit (ELVT) Shares Up on May 12

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELVT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) climbed 4.53% Thursday.

As of 11:52:29 est, Elevate Credit sits at $2.31 and has climbed $0.1 per share.

Elevate Credit has moved 28.71% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 25.59% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Elevate Credit Inc

Elevate, together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.6 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.6 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit brands includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card.

